Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Rise 2.41% in Day Trading, Closes at $39.11

The price of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) closed at $39.11 in the last session, up 2.41% from day before closing price of $38.19. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.92 from its previous closing price. On the day, 746459 shares were traded. AEHR stock price reached its highest trading level at $40.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $38.08.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AEHR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 25.28 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 360.72. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.90 and its Current Ratio is at 8.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 08 when ROSATI MARIO M sold 1,201 shares for $41.14 per share. The transaction valued at 49,409 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

ROSATI MARIO M sold 541 shares of AEHR for $21,927 on Jun 06. The Director now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $40.53 per share. On May 17, another insider, POSEDEL RHEA J, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 18,000 shares for $29.00 each. As a result, the insider received 522,000 and left with 49,018 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AEHR now has a Market Capitalization of 1.11B and an Enterprise Value of 1.07B. As of this moment, Aehr’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 79.49, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 38.34. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.97. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 17.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 15.90. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 17.02 whereas that against EBITDA is 76.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AEHR has reached a high of $44.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 34.76, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 28.35.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AEHR traded on average about 1.02M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.33M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 27.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 25.27M. Insiders hold about 4.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.30% stake in the company. Shares short for AEHR as of Jun 14, 2023 were 5.22M with a Short Ratio of 5.22M, compared to 4.8M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 18.43% and a Short% of Float of 20.08%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has Archer Aviation Inc. analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $39.11, with high estimates of $26.82 and low estimates of $62.74.

EPS for the following year is $Stocks, with Stocks analysts recommending between $ETF and $Stocks.