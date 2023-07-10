Aeva Technologies Inc. (AEVA) Stock Price Peaks at $1.2400 During Trading

The closing price of Aeva Technologies Inc. (NYSE: AEVA) was $1.22 for the day, up 5.17% from the previous closing price of $1.16. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 587262 shares were traded. AEVA stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.2400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1500.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of AEVA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 21.30 and its Current Ratio is at 21.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on July 18, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $3 from $5 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 06 when Dardashti Soroush Salehian sold 35,851 shares for $2.02 per share. The transaction valued at 72,283 led to the insider holds 23,824,040 shares of the business.

Dardashti Soroush Salehian sold 52,600 shares of AEVA for $105,668 on Feb 03. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 23,859,891 shares after completing the transaction at $2.01 per share. On Feb 02, another insider, Dardashti Soroush Salehian, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 362,849 shares for $2.04 each. As a result, the insider received 739,196 and left with 23,912,491 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AEVA now has a Market Capitalization of 268.84M and an Enterprise Value of -12.86M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 60.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.89. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -3.06 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AEVA has reached a high of $4.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1796, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.5182.

Shares Statistics:

AEVA traded an average of 1.09M shares per day over the past three months and 1.15M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 219.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 122.87M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 41.50% stake in the company. Shares short for AEVA as of Jun 14, 2023 were 5.76M with a Short Ratio of 5.76M, compared to 5.98M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.61% and a Short% of Float of 4.64%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.13 and a low estimate of -$0.18, while EPS last year was -$0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.16, with high estimates of -$0.14 and low estimates of -$0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.55 and -$0.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.64. EPS for the following year is -$0.62, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.52 and -$0.87.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1M to a low estimate of $500k. As of the current estimate, Aeva Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.49M, an estimated decrease of -53.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.22M, a decrease of -36.50% over than the figure of -$53.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $800k.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AEVA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.28M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.19M, up 49.80% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $30.56M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $66M and the low estimate is $14.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 386.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.