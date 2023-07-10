Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) vs. S&P500: A Comparative Analysis

After finishing at $13.79 in the prior trading day, Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) closed at $13.65, down -1.02%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 12665325 shares were traded. AFRM stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.14 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.59.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AFRM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.88 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.88.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 05 when GIC Private Ltd sold 203,905 shares for $15.42 per share. The transaction valued at 3,144,215 led to the insider holds 11,887,747 shares of the business.

Rabois Keith sold 17,286 shares of AFRM for $192,711 on Apr 03. The Director now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $11.15 per share. On Mar 01, another insider, Rabois Keith, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 17,287 shares for $12.77 each. As a result, the insider received 220,673 and left with 17,286 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AFRM now has a Market Capitalization of 4.04B and an Enterprise Value of 6.82B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.62. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.53 whereas that against EBITDA is -9.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AFRM has reached a high of $40.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.10, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.96.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 15.73M shares per day over the past 3-months and 12.62M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 297.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 223.26M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.60% stake in the company. Shares short for AFRM as of Jun 14, 2023 were 40.59M with a Short Ratio of 40.59M, compared to 45.48M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.73% and a Short% of Float of 18.38%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 14 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.85 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.5 and a low estimate of -$1.06, while EPS last year was -$0.65. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.74, with high estimates of -$0.38 and low estimates of -$0.96.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.94 and -$4.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.5. EPS for the following year is -$2.93, with 15 analysts recommending between -$1.2 and -$3.83.

Revenue Estimates

16 analysts predict $406.24M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $415M to a low estimate of $395M. As of the current estimate, Affirm Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $364.13M, an estimated increase of 11.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $427.62M, an increase of 18.90% over than the figure of $11.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $506M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $377.41M.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AFRM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.56B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.54B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.55B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.35B, up 14.80% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.9B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.24B and the low estimate is $1.66B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.