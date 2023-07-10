AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS) Stock Performance: 52-Week Analysis

The closing price of AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX: UAVS) was $0.22 for the day, up 1.32% from the previous closing price of $0.22. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0029 from its previous closing price. On the day, 970098 shares were traded.

Ratios:

Our analysis of UAVS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 15 when Fernandez-McGovern Nicole M. sold 75,000 shares for $0.75 per share. The transaction valued at 56,250 led to the insider holds 408,750 shares of the business.

Mooney Barrett sold 35,000 shares of UAVS for $26,250 on Aug 15. The Chairman and CEO now owns 100,000 shares after completing the transaction at $0.75 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UAVS now has a Market Capitalization of 24.31M and an Enterprise Value of 28.25M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.47. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.46 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UAVS has reached a high of $0.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3254, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.4172.

Shares Statistics:

UAVS traded an average of 882.14K shares per day over the past three months and 1.19M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 89.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 79.60M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.20% stake in the company. Shares short for UAVS as of Jun 14, 2023 were 3.55M with a Short Ratio of 3.55M, compared to 3.4M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.24% and a Short% of Float of 3.33%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.