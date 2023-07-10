Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (ALLR) Stocks Hit Low of $3.4800 Before Closing at $3.53

In the latest session, Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLR) closed at $3.53 down -7.35% from its previous closing price of $3.81. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.2800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 713078 shares were traded. ALLR stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.7000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.4800.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Allarity Therapeutics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ALLR now has a Market Capitalization of 1.78M and an Enterprise Value of 8.04M. As of this moment, Allarity’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 0.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALLR has reached a high of $3276.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.0976, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 403.6906.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ALLR has traded an average of 354.15K shares per day and 1.66M over the past ten days. A total of 0.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 0.48M. Shares short for ALLR as of Jun 14, 2023 were 4.66k with a Short Ratio of 0.00M, compared to 11.77k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.92% and a Short% of Float of 0.93%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$308.88 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$308.88 and a low estimate of -$308.88, while EPS last year was -$728. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$302.68, with high estimates of -$302.68 and low estimates of -$302.68.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1,223.2 and -$1,223.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1,223.2. EPS for the following year is -$792.88, with 1 analysts recommending between -$792.88 and -$792.88.