Allbirds Inc. (BIRD)’s EPS estimates by 9 analysts

As of close of business last night, Allbirds Inc.’s stock clocked out at $1.22, up 2.52% from its previous closing price of $1.19. On the day, 804613 shares were traded. BIRD stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.2600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2100.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BIRD’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.80 and its Current Ratio is at 6.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 02 when Vernachio Joseph sold 5,132 shares for $1.28 per share. The transaction valued at 6,569 led to the insider holds 368,806 shares of the business.

LEVITAN DAN bought 1,304 shares of BIRD for $1,526 on May 22. The Director now owns 130,487 shares after completing the transaction at $1.17 per share. On May 19, another insider, LEVITAN DAN, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 11,600 shares for $1.19 each. As a result, the insider paid 13,804 and bolstered with 129,183 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BIRD now has a Market Capitalization of 183.58M and an Enterprise Value of 150.44M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.64. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.52 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BIRD has reached a high of $5.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2552, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.1942.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BIRD traded 1.23M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.1M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 150.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 92.83M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 52.60% stake in the company. Shares short for BIRD as of Jun 14, 2023 were 6.13M with a Short Ratio of 6.13M, compared to 6.97M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.07% and a Short% of Float of 6.29%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 9 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.19 and a low estimate of -$0.27, while EPS last year was -$0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.2, with high estimates of -$0.17 and low estimates of -$0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.74 and -$0.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.81. EPS for the following year is -$0.55, with 9 analysts recommending between -$0.34 and -$0.75.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 10 analysts expect revenue to total $66.81M. It ranges from a high estimate of $68M to a low estimate of $65M. As of the current estimate, Allbirds Inc.’s year-ago sales were $78.17M, an estimated decrease of -14.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $61.62M, a decrease of -9.10% over than the figure of -$14.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $69M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $52M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BIRD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $282.56M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $246.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $265.15M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $297.77M, down -11.00% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $281.99M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $321.7M and the low estimate is $237M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.