AlloVir Inc. (ALVR) Stock Price Fluctuations: Highs and Lows

In the latest session, AlloVir Inc. (NASDAQ: ALVR) closed at $3.21 up 4.56% from its previous closing price of $3.07. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 630844 shares were traded. ALVR stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.2500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.0450.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of AlloVir Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.50 and its Current Ratio is at 8.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 05 when Brainard Diana sold 5,275 shares for $3.05 per share. The transaction valued at 16,063 led to the insider holds 915,641 shares of the business.

Sinha Vikas sold 2,983 shares of ALVR for $9,084 on Jul 05. The insider now owns 1,186,852 shares after completing the transaction at $3.05 per share. On Jun 27, another insider, GILEAD SCIENCES, INC., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 2,930,870 shares for $3.75 each. As a result, the insider paid 10,990,762 and bolstered with 16,635,286 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ALVR now has a Market Capitalization of 364.62M and an Enterprise Value of 195.87M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALVR has reached a high of $10.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.1635, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.7346.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ALVR has traded an average of 546.25K shares per day and 1.27M over the past ten days. A total of 93.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.69M. Insiders hold about 21.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 40.40% stake in the company. Shares short for ALVR as of Jun 14, 2023 were 7.36M with a Short Ratio of 7.36M, compared to 7.03M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.87% and a Short% of Float of 16.85%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.44 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.37 and a low estimate of -$0.48, while EPS last year was -$0.69. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.42, with high estimates of -$0.37 and low estimates of -$0.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.54 and -$1.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.72. EPS for the following year is -$1.92, with 3 analysts recommending between -$1.72 and -$2.11.