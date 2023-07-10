Alpine Summit Energy Partners Inc. (ALPS) Stock Closes down -6.38% on Friday Trading

Alpine Summit Energy Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: ALPS) closed the day trading at $0.27 down -6.38% from the previous closing price of $0.29. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0191 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3277773 shares were traded. ALPS stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2799 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2321.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ALPS, let’s look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ALPS now has a Market Capitalization of 18.31M and an Enterprise Value of 150.93M. As of this moment, Alpine’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 0.85. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.47. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.79 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.01.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALPS has reached a high of $6.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6592, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.1049.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ALPS traded about 372.34K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ALPS traded about 996.08k shares per day. A total of 53.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 12.13M. Insiders hold about 44.99% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.58% stake in the company. Shares short for ALPS as of Jun 14, 2023 were 260.47k with a Short Ratio of 0.26M, compared to 199.39k on May 14, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 114.59%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 139.23%.