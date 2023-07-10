AMMO Inc. (POWW) stock: comparing current and last year EPS estimates

In other words, the price has increased by $0.0000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 641481 shares were traded. POWW stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.1250 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.0650.

Ratios:

Our analysis of POWW’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.31 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 19.75. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.90 and its Current Ratio is at 5.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, ROTH Capital on November 15, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $3 from $6 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 23 when Smith Jared Rowe bought 55,000 shares for $1.60 per share. The transaction valued at 88,025 led to the insider holds 105,000 shares of the business.

Smith Jared Rowe bought 50,000 shares of POWW for $102,000 on Feb 22. The President & COO now owns 50,000 shares after completing the transaction at $2.04 per share. On Dec 02, another insider, Goodmanson Robert, who serves as the President of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $2.22 each. As a result, the insider received 22,200 and left with 234,616 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, POWW now has a Market Capitalization of 246.92M and an Enterprise Value of 222.64M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.66. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.16 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, POWW has reached a high of $6.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.9386, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.2229.

Shares Statistics:

POWW traded an average of 607.69K shares per day over the past three months and 568.02k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 117.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 87.87M. Insiders hold about 24.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 29.30% stake in the company. Shares short for POWW as of Jun 14, 2023 were 5.14M with a Short Ratio of 5.14M, compared to 5.9M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.37% and a Short% of Float of 5.79%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.02, while EPS last year was $0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.03 and -$0.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.03. EPS for the following year is -$0.03, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.03 and -$0.03.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $41.4M to a low estimate of $36.5M. As of the current estimate, AMMO Inc.’s year-ago sales were $60.76M, an estimated decrease of -35.90% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for POWW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $170.29M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $150.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $160.19M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $191.44M, down -16.30% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $164.7M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $164.7M and the low estimate is $164.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.