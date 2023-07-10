Analyst EPS estimates for Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (ASTI) stock

After finishing at $0.11 in the prior trading day, Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTI) closed at $0.12, up 2.21%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0030 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2146651 shares were traded. ASTI stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1218 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1112.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ASTI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ASTI now has a Market Capitalization of 5.77M and an Enterprise Value of 11.92M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.03. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 15.27 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ASTI has reached a high of $18.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1603, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.4976.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.82M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.65M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 35.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 17.43M. Insiders hold about 12.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ASTI as of Jun 14, 2023 were 530.65k with a Short Ratio of 0.53M, compared to 1.01M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.06% and a Short% of Float of 2.21%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.