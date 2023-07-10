Analyst EPS estimates for LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) stock

After finishing at $4.12 in the prior trading day, LivePerson Inc. (NASDAQ: LPSN) closed at $4.24, up 2.91%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1171620 shares were traded. LPSN stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.3400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.1000.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of LPSN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 8.98 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 7.85.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Loop Capital on May 08, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Sell and sets its target price to $3 from $4 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 24 when Osumi Norman M. sold 570 shares for $4.96 per share. The transaction valued at 2,827 led to the insider holds 47,099 shares of the business.

Greenberg Monica L. sold 1,003 shares of LPSN for $4,824 on Apr 13. The EVP, Policy & General Counsel now owns 108,861 shares after completing the transaction at $4.81 per share. On Apr 10, another insider, LOCASCIO ROBERT P, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 3,017 shares for $4.50 each. As a result, the insider received 13,576 and left with 391,418 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LPSN now has a Market Capitalization of 334.81M and an Enterprise Value of 680.38M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.93. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.38 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LPSN has reached a high of $18.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.1580, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.5337.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.20M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.77M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 75.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 70.09M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.90% stake in the company. Shares short for LPSN as of Jun 14, 2023 were 9.69M with a Short Ratio of 9.69M, compared to 6.94M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.27% and a Short% of Float of 19.15%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.38 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.24 and a low estimate of -$0.62, while EPS last year was -$0.98. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.33, with high estimates of -$0.23 and low estimates of -$0.48.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.94 and -$1.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.19. EPS for the following year is -$0.96, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.66 and -$1.23.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $96.85M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $97.8M to a low estimate of $95.14M. As of the current estimate, LivePerson Inc.’s year-ago sales were $132.56M, an estimated decrease of -26.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $97.31M, a decrease of -21.20% over than the figure of -$26.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $98.45M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $94M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LPSN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $405.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $395.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $401.76M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $514.8M, down -22.00% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $412.25M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $430.1M and the low estimate is $395.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.