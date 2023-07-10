Analysts predict EPS of -$0.14 for GameStop Corp. (GME)’s current quarter

After finishing at $22.83 in the prior trading day, GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) closed at $22.71, down -0.53%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2436379 shares were traded. GME stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.53 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.67.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of GME by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.31 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 27.26. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wedbush on June 08, 2023, Reiterated its Underperform rating but revised its target price to $6.20 from $6.50 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 06 when Saadeh-Jajeh Diana sold 10,484 shares for $23.27 per share. The transaction valued at 243,931 led to the insider holds 93,438 shares of the business.

Robinson Mark Haymond sold 433 shares of GME for $10,600 on Jul 05. The General Manager now owns 85,563 shares after completing the transaction at $24.48 per share. On Jun 09, another insider, Cohen Ryan, who serves as the Executive Chairman of the company, bought 443,842 shares for $22.53 each. As a result, the insider paid 10,000,392 and bolstered with 36,847,842 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GME now has a Market Capitalization of 6.92B and an Enterprise Value of 6.26B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.43. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.08 whereas that against EBITDA is -40.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GME has reached a high of $47.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.79, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.50.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.86M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.52M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 304.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 256.95M. Insiders hold about 15.54% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 26.00% stake in the company. Shares short for GME as of Jun 14, 2023 were 55.16M with a Short Ratio of 55.16M, compared to 57.32M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 18.10% and a Short% of Float of 20.60%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.12 and a low estimate of -$0.17, while EPS last year was -$0.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.14, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.13 and -$0.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.26. EPS for the following year is -$0.25, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.1 and -$0.4.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $1.14B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.16B to a low estimate of $1.13B. As of the current estimate, GameStop Corp.’s year-ago sales were $1.14B, an estimated increase of 0.50% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GME’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.77B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.65B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.71B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.93B, down -3.70% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.53B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.57B and the low estimate is $5.5B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -3.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.