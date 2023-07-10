Analysts predict high and low EPS estimates for Affimed N.V. (AFMD)

In the latest session, Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ: AFMD) closed at $0.56 up 5.85% from its previous closing price of $0.53. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0310 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1208669 shares were traded. AFMD stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5694 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5201.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Affimed N.V.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.20 and its Current Ratio is at 5.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on December 12, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AFMD now has a Market Capitalization of 83.78M and an Enterprise Value of -67.73M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.62. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -1.79 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AFMD has reached a high of $3.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7939, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.2141.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AFMD has traded an average of 1.10M shares per day and 2.78M over the past ten days. A total of 149.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 140.95M. Insiders hold about 4.71% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.20% stake in the company. Shares short for AFMD as of Jun 14, 2023 were 6.09M with a Short Ratio of 6.09M, compared to 5.41M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.08% and a Short% of Float of 4.27%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.12 and a low estimate of -$0.25, while EPS last year was -$0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.2, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.57 and -$0.99 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.84. EPS for the following year is -$0.72, with 9 analysts recommending between -$0.41 and -$0.97.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AFMD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $52.13M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.49M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $20.92M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $44.75M, down -53.30% from the average estimate.