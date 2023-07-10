Analysts predict high and low EPS estimates for AXT Inc. (AXTI)

In the latest session, AXT Inc. (NASDAQ: AXTI) closed at $2.90 up 7.41% from its previous closing price of $2.70. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 743960 shares were traded. AXTI stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.9100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.6800.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of AXT Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Craig Hallum on February 17, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $5.50 from $7 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 28 when CHEN JESSE sold 7,500 shares for $4.45 per share. The transaction valued at 33,375 led to the insider holds 107,520 shares of the business.

CHRISTINE RUSSELL sold 7,500 shares of AXTI for $70,500 on Aug 04. The Director now owns 31,552 shares after completing the transaction at $9.40 per share. On Aug 01, another insider, FISCHER GARY L, who serves as the VICE PRESIDENT, CFO & CORP SEC of the company, sold 40,000 shares for $9.19 each. As a result, the insider received 367,600 and left with 279,020 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AXTI now has a Market Capitalization of 126.40M and an Enterprise Value of 141.99M. As of this moment, AXT’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.62, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 70.73. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.91. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.57. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.17 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AXTI has reached a high of $9.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.2842, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.4615.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AXTI has traded an average of 459.54K shares per day and 1.22M over the past ten days. A total of 42.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.80M. Insiders hold about 5.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 57.30% stake in the company. Shares short for AXTI as of Jun 14, 2023 were 1.62M with a Short Ratio of 1.62M, compared to 1.4M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.72% and a Short% of Float of 3.97%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.12 and a low estimate of -$0.14, while EPS last year was $0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.22 and -$0.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.28. EPS for the following year is $0.04, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.4 and -$0.23.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $19.97M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $20.4M to a low estimate of $19.5M. As of the current estimate, AXT Inc.’s year-ago sales were $39.49M, an estimated decrease of -49.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $23.13M, a decrease of -34.30% over than the figure of -$49.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $30.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $20.9M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AXTI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $104.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $80.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $87.59M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $141.12M, down -37.90% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $115.92M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $140.8M and the low estimate is $101M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 32.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.