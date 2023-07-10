Analysts provide stock recommendations for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE: EBS) closed the day trading at $7.04 up 1.73% from the previous closing price of $6.92. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1049751 shares were traded. EBS stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.30 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.92.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of EBS, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 25 when Richard Ronald sold 1,912 shares for $11.94 per share. The transaction valued at 22,829 led to the insider holds 19,837 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EBS now has a Market Capitalization of 355.15M and an Enterprise Value of 1.32B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.29. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.35 whereas that against EBITDA is -7.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EBS has reached a high of $36.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.55, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.59.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, EBS traded about 1.49M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, EBS traded about 1.37M shares per day. A total of 50.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 44.81M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.60% stake in the company. Shares short for EBS as of Jun 14, 2023 were 7.03M with a Short Ratio of 7.03M, compared to 6.35M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.93% and a Short% of Float of 23.51%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.57 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.21 and a low estimate of -$0.88, while EPS last year was -$0.86. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.55, with high estimates of $0.84 and low estimates of $0.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.36 and -$1.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.11. EPS for the following year is $0.12, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.65 and -$0.56.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $216.2M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $225M to a low estimate of $211.1M. As of the current estimate, Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s year-ago sales were $242.7M, an estimated decrease of -10.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $325.95M, an increase of 21.50% over than the figure of -$10.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $337M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $300.5M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EBS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.18B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.15B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.16B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.12B, up 3.70% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.17B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.35B and the low estimate is $1.04B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.