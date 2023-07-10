Analysts provide stock recommendations for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL)

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL) closed the day trading at $4.90 up 2.08% from the previous closing price of $4.80. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1378109 shares were traded. GOL stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.0200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.9000.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of GOL, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GOL now has a Market Capitalization of 7.80B and an Enterprise Value of 12.29B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.29. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.73 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.78.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GOL has reached a high of $5.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.7688, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.1744.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, GOL traded about 1.36M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, GOL traded about 1.47M shares per day. A total of 208.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 167.91M. Insiders hold about 64.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.70% stake in the company. Shares short for GOL as of Jun 14, 2023 were 3.1M with a Short Ratio of 3.10M, compared to 3.3M on May 14, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.23 and a low estimate of -$0.2, while EPS last year was -$2.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.16 and low estimates of -$0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.98 and -$0.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.52. EPS for the following year is $1.11, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.52 and $0.6.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $853.77M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $936.09M to a low estimate of $753.03M. As of the current estimate, Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A.’s year-ago sales were $658.63M, an estimated increase of 29.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $983.02M, an increase of 28.60% less than the figure of $29.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.05B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $903.36M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GOL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.09B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.81B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.94B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.94B, up 34.00% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.14B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.39B and the low estimate is $3.9B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.