Analysts provide stock recommendations for Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health Inc. (NYSE: HIMS) closed the day trading at $8.27 down -4.39% from the previous closing price of $8.65. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.38 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3379739 shares were traded. HIMS stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.76 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.23.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of HIMS, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.60 and its Current Ratio is at 4.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Robert W. Baird on April 11, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 05 when Baird Melissa sold 9,133 shares for $8.88 per share. The transaction valued at 81,114 led to the insider holds 454,150 shares of the business.

Baird Melissa sold 9,133 shares of HIMS for $83,895 on Jul 03. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 454,150 shares after completing the transaction at $9.19 per share. On Jun 29, another insider, Boughton Soleil, who serves as the Chief Legal Officer of the company, sold 85,729 shares for $9.01 each. As a result, the insider received 772,024 and left with 168,089 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HIMS now has a Market Capitalization of 1.73B and an Enterprise Value of 1.55B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.48. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.52 whereas that against EBITDA is -28.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HIMS has reached a high of $12.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.66, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.01.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, HIMS traded about 3.43M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, HIMS traded about 2.89M shares per day. A total of 207.14M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 155.83M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.20% stake in the company. Shares short for HIMS as of Jun 14, 2023 were 21.08M with a Short Ratio of 21.08M, compared to 20.94M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.07% and a Short% of Float of 13.61%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.1, while EPS last year was -$0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.11 and -$0.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.19. EPS for the following year is -$0.07, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.06 and -$0.27.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $204.28M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $206.15M to a low estimate of $202.14M. As of the current estimate, Hims & Hers Health Inc.’s year-ago sales were $113.56M, an estimated increase of 79.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $212.32M, an increase of 62.90% less than the figure of $79.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $215M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $208.35M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HIMS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $831.69M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $819.76M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $827.55M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $526.92M, up 57.10% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.04B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.07B and the low estimate is $970.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 25.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.