As of close of business last night, 8×8 Inc.’s stock clocked out at $4.17, down -0.24% from its previous closing price of $4.18. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1020200 shares were traded. EGHT stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.2600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.1500.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of EGHT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.53 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.35. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.92 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Rosenblatt on March 24, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 21 when Denny Laurence sold 45 shares for $3.65 per share. The transaction valued at 164 led to the insider holds 208,757 shares of the business.

Wilson Samuel C. sold 2,000 shares of EGHT for $7,920 on Jun 13. The Interim Chief Executive Off. now owns 744,308 shares after completing the transaction at $3.96 per share. On Jun 12, another insider, Denny Laurence, who serves as the Chief Legal Officer of the company, sold 1,500 shares for $3.90 each. As a result, the insider received 5,850 and left with 114,002 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EGHT now has a Market Capitalization of 485.24M and an Enterprise Value of 916.48M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.79. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.23 whereas that against EBITDA is 99.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EGHT has reached a high of $6.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.6374, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.1834.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that EGHT traded 1.69M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.37M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 114.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 108.08M. Insiders hold about 2.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 105.20% stake in the company. Shares short for EGHT as of Jun 14, 2023 were 15.39M with a Short Ratio of 15.39M, compared to 16.04M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.23% and a Short% of Float of 30.40%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 13 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.16 and a low estimate of $0.1, while EPS last year was $0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.12, with high estimates of $0.16 and low estimates of $0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.67 and $0.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.5. EPS for the following year is $0.59, with 12 analysts recommending between $0.73 and $0.49.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 12 analysts expect revenue to total $187.09M. It ranges from a high estimate of $187.5M to a low estimate of $186.51M. As of the current estimate, 8×8 Inc.’s year-ago sales were $187.62M, an estimated decrease of -0.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $189.88M, an increase of 1.30% over than the figure of -$0.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $193.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $187.73M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EGHT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $762M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $758.54M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $760.2M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $743.94M, up 2.20% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $790.81M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $815.41M and the low estimate is $775.78M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.