Analyzing Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (BDTX)’s quick and current ratios

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BDTX) closed the day trading at $4.41 down -1.56% from the previous closing price of $4.48. On the day, 1021009 shares were traded. BDTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.6400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.3200.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BDTX, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.40 and its Current Ratio is at 8.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Stifel on June 30, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $10 from $2 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 05 when Behbahani Ali bought 1,000,000 shares for $5.00 per share. The transaction valued at 5,000,000 led to the insider holds 4,448,757 shares of the business.

RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. bought 935,850 shares of BDTX for $4,679,250 on Jul 05. The Director now owns 3,213,828 shares after completing the transaction at $5.00 per share. On Jun 30, another insider, BIOTECH GROWTH N V, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 1,000,000 shares for $5.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 5,000,000 and bolstered with 8,117,839 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BDTX now has a Market Capitalization of 227.17M and an Enterprise Value of 151.26M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BDTX has reached a high of $6.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.3874, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.0913.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BDTX traded about 3.98M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BDTX traded about 24.04M shares per day. A total of 36.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 34.99M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 60.00% stake in the company. Shares short for BDTX as of Jun 14, 2023 were 1.94M with a Short Ratio of 1.94M, compared to 1.94M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.30% and a Short% of Float of 11.20%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.53 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.2 and a low estimate of -$0.64, while EPS last year was -$0.63. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.48, with high estimates of -$0.2 and low estimates of -$0.64.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.94 and -$2.61 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.08. EPS for the following year is -$1.82, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.75 and -$2.79.