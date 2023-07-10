Analyzing Cano Health Inc. (CANO)’s financial ratios for investment purposes

As of close of business last night, Cano Health Inc.’s stock clocked out at $1.30, up 5.69% from its previous closing price of $1.23. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3176453 shares were traded. CANO stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.3300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2200.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CANO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.65 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.62.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, UBS on January 06, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $1.25 from $12 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 29 when Aguilar Richard sold 400,000 shares for $1.31 per share. The transaction valued at 525,760 led to the insider holds 1,213,984 shares of the business.

Aguilar Richard sold 150,000 shares of CANO for $183,300 on Jun 28. The Chief Clinical Officer now owns 1,613,984 shares after completing the transaction at $1.22 per share. On Jun 12, another insider, Aguilar Richard, who serves as the Chief Clinical Officer of the company, sold 500,000 shares for $1.42 each. As a result, the insider received 711,650 and left with 1,213,984 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CANO now has a Market Capitalization of 362.60M and an Enterprise Value of 1.54B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.11. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.53 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CANO has reached a high of $9.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2748, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.2778.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CANO traded 4.02M shares on average per day over the past three months and 4.67M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 239.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 170.47M. Insiders hold about 11.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.60% stake in the company. Shares short for CANO as of Jun 14, 2023 were 28.15M with a Short Ratio of 28.15M, compared to 27.69M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.09% and a Short% of Float of 12.75%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, Canopy Growth Corporation analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.55, with high estimates of $1.30 and low estimates of $2.48.

