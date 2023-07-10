As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) offers stability

After finishing at $4.05 in the prior trading day, Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) closed at $4.08, up 0.74%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2517596 shares were traded. BLDP stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.1670 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.0700.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BLDP by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 13.30 and its Current Ratio is at 14.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BLDP now has a Market Capitalization of 1.21B and an Enterprise Value of 360.24M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 15.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.08. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.73 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BLDP has reached a high of $9.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.4066, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.3691.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.17M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.77M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 298.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 251.77M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 16.40% stake in the company. Shares short for BLDP as of Jun 14, 2023 were 31.92M with a Short Ratio of 31.92M, compared to 31.17M on May 14, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 16 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.15, while EPS last year was -$0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.13, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.36 and -$0.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.51. EPS for the following year is -$0.52, with 18 analysts recommending between -$0.37 and -$0.64.

Revenue Estimates

19 analysts predict $16.01M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $24.95M to a low estimate of $13.1M. As of the current estimate, Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s year-ago sales were $20.93M, an estimated decrease of -23.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $26.27M, an increase of 10.30% over than the figure of -$23.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $30.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $22.2M.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BLDP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $120M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $71M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $90.33M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $83.79M, up 7.80% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $141.45M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $180.5M and the low estimate is $108M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 56.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.