AST SpaceMobile Inc. (ASTS) Beta: Monthly Comparison and Analysis

AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTS) closed the day trading at $4.15 down -1.19% from the previous closing price of $4.20. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1711494 shares were traded. ASTS stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.2500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.1100.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ASTS, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on October 28, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 02 when Cisneros Adriana bought 36,364 shares for $5.50 per share. The transaction valued at 200,002 led to the insider holds 39,764 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ASTS now has a Market Capitalization of 371.03M and an Enterprise Value of 203.74M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 80.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.52. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 17.82 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ASTS has reached a high of $14.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.3762, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.7192.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ASTS traded about 2.38M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ASTS traded about 4.89M shares per day. A total of 71.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 57.86M. Insiders hold about 3.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 16.80% stake in the company. Shares short for ASTS as of Jun 14, 2023 were 16.81M with a Short Ratio of 16.81M, compared to 17.05M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 22.14% and a Short% of Float of 23.52%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.19 and a low estimate of -$0.19, while EPS last year was $0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.21, with high estimates of -$0.21 and low estimates of -$0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.84 and -$0.84 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.84. EPS for the following year is -$0.83, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.83 and -$0.83.