Axcella Health Inc. (AXLA) Stocks Hit Low of $0.1973 Before Closing at $0.21

In the latest session, Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ: AXLA) closed at $0.21 down -2.73% from its previous closing price of $0.22. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0060 from its previous closing price. On the day, 726059 shares were traded. AXLA stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2272 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1973.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Axcella Health Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Noble Capital Markets on October 12, 2021, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 01 when Koziel Margaret sold 679 shares for $0.58 per share. The transaction valued at 394 led to the insider holds 24,883 shares of the business.

Hinshaw William sold 16,000 shares of AXLA for $25,027 on Oct 19. The President & CEO now owns 82,012 shares after completing the transaction at $1.56 per share. On Oct 13, another insider, Flagship Ventures Fund IV Gene, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 10,383,760 shares for $1.64 each. As a result, the insider paid 17,029,366 and bolstered with 14,101,638 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AXLA now has a Market Capitalization of 15.77M and an Enterprise Value of 5.01M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AXLA has reached a high of $2.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3500, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.6918.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AXLA has traded an average of 135.08K shares per day and 212.66k over the past ten days. A total of 73.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 61.36M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 46.60% stake in the company. Shares short for AXLA as of Jun 14, 2023 were 1.47M with a Short Ratio of 1.47M, compared to 1.53M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.00% and a Short% of Float of 3.76%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.06, while EPS last year was -$0.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.22 and -$0.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.22. EPS for the following year is -$1.46, with 1 analysts recommending between -$1.46 and -$1.46.