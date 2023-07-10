Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO)’s valuation ratios: A closer look

The closing price of Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) was $0.58 for the day, down -2.11% from the previous closing price of $0.60. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0126 from its previous closing price. On the day, 13560069 shares were traded. BNGO stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5762.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BNGO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.90 and its Current Ratio is at 3.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Scotiabank on January 05, 2023, initiated with a Sector Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $4.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 13 when Mamuszka Hannah bought 65,789 shares for $0.76 per share. The transaction valued at 50,000 led to the insider holds 65,789 shares of the business.

Holmlin R. Erik bought 15,000 shares of BNGO for $9,639 on May 16. The President and CEO now owns 806,474 shares after completing the transaction at $0.64 per share. On May 12, another insider, Stewart Christopher P., who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 50,000 shares for $0.67 each. As a result, the insider paid 33,415 and bolstered with 281,373 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BNGO now has a Market Capitalization of 179.35M and an Enterprise Value of 94.71M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.76. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.21 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BNGO has reached a high of $4.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6838, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.4511.

Shares Statistics:

BNGO traded an average of 10.26M shares per day over the past three months and 14.63M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 302.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 291.38M. Insiders hold about 1.82% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 27.30% stake in the company. Shares short for BNGO as of Jun 14, 2023 were 59.8M with a Short Ratio of 59.80M, compared to 64.4M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 19.49% and a Short% of Float of 19.60%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.11, while EPS last year was -$0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.1 and low estimates of -$0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.42 and -$0.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.42. EPS for the following year is -$0.37, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.36 and -$0.39.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $8.77M to a low estimate of $8M. As of the current estimate, Bionano Genomics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $6.67M, an estimated increase of 24.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $9.6M, an increase of 41.40% over than the figure of $24.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $10M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $9.3M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BNGO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $36.85M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $35.27M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $36.28M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $27.8M, up 30.50% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $61.65M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $71.6M and the low estimate is $50.43M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 69.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.