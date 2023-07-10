Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) Stock Closes down -2.64% on Friday Trading

Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) closed the day trading at $4.05 down -2.64% from the previous closing price of $4.16. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6843944 shares were traded. BTBT stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.3200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.0000.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BTBT, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 27.90 and its Current Ratio is at 27.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on September 23, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $14.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BTBT now has a Market Capitalization of 334.27M and an Enterprise Value of 314.93M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.31. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.85 whereas that against EBITDA is -23.71.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BTBT has reached a high of $4.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.9908, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.6326.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BTBT traded about 4.66M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BTBT traded about 8.22M shares per day. A total of 82.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 75.50M. Insiders hold about 0.78% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.30% stake in the company. Shares short for BTBT as of Jun 14, 2023 were 9.23M with a Short Ratio of 9.23M, compared to 9M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.19% and a Short% of Float of 11.25%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.16, while EPS last year was -$0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.11 and -$0.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.25. EPS for the following year is -$0.24, with 3 analysts recommending between $0 and -$0.66.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $10.48M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $12.3M to a low estimate of $8.4M. As of the current estimate, Bit Digital Inc.’s year-ago sales were $6.82M, an estimated increase of 53.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $13.4M, an increase of 46.80% less than the figure of $53.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $15.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $10.7M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BTBT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $55.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $40.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $48.94M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $32.3M, up 51.50% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $68.23M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $88.8M and the low estimate is $40.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 39.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.