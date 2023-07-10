Braskem S.A. (BAK) Beta: Monthly Comparison and Analysis

Braskem S.A. (NYSE: BAK) closed the day trading at $11.12 up 2.39% from the previous closing price of $10.86. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 726881 shares were traded. BAK stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.18 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.01.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BAK, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 6.87 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 6.44.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on July 05, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $11 from $11.50 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BAK now has a Market Capitalization of 4.42B and an Enterprise Value of 12.54B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.79. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.14 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BAK has reached a high of $14.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.11, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.65.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BAK traded about 1.28M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BAK traded about 652.49k shares per day. A total of 398.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 101.75M. Insiders hold about 77.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.60% stake in the company. Shares short for BAK as of Jun 14, 2023 were 353.73k with a Short Ratio of 0.35M, compared to 692.14k on May 14, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

BAK’s forward annual dividend rate is 3.31, up from 0.00 a year ago.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.12 and a low estimate of $0.12, while EPS last year was $1.87. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.45, with high estimates of -$0.45 and low estimates of -$0.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.37 and -$0.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.37. EPS for the following year is $0.38, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.74 and $0.02.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BAK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $18.48B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $13.97B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $16.22B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $18.7B, down -13.20% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16.19B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $17.68B and the low estimate is $14.7B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.