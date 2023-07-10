CalAmp Corp. (CAMP)’s EPS estimates by 4 analysts

As of close of business last night, CalAmp Corp.’s stock clocked out at $1.01, down -1.94% from its previous closing price of $1.03. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 621715 shares were traded. CAMP stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.0512 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9700.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CAMP’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 15.95 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 15.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Craig Hallum on August 16, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $10 from $8 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 27 when Cummins Wes bought 25,000 shares for $4.52 per share. The transaction valued at 112,970 led to the insider holds 3,424,059 shares of the business.

Cummins Wes bought 20,000 shares of CAMP for $88,610 on Jan 03. The Director now owns 3,399,059 shares after completing the transaction at $4.43 per share. On Dec 30, another insider, Cummins Wes, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 30,000 shares for $4.48 each. As a result, the insider paid 134,442 and bolstered with 3,379,059 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CAMP now has a Market Capitalization of 37.91M and an Enterprise Value of 241.30M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.59. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.82 whereas that against EBITDA is -55.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CAMP has reached a high of $6.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.7504, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.3456.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CAMP traded 255.27K shares on average per day over the past three months and 576.07k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 36.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.06M. Insiders hold about 5.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.80% stake in the company. Shares short for CAMP as of Jun 14, 2023 were 727.11k with a Short Ratio of 0.73M, compared to 762.83k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.94% and a Short% of Float of 2.21%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.05 and a low estimate of $0.03, while EPS last year was -$0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.07, with high estimates of $0.08 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.37 and $0.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.3. EPS for the following year is $0.43, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.58 and $0.33.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $75.66M. It ranges from a high estimate of $76.2M to a low estimate of $75M. As of the current estimate, CalAmp Corp.’s year-ago sales were $64.73M, an estimated increase of 16.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $77.14M, an increase of 11.40% less than the figure of $16.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $80.25M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $75.4M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CAMP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $315.56M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $301M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $307.44M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $294.95M, up 4.20% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $323.68M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $330M and the low estimate is $317M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.