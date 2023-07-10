Cardlytics Inc. (CDLX)’s debt-to-equity and long-term debt/equity ratios

As of close of business last night, Cardlytics Inc.’s stock clocked out at $6.06, up 2.89% from its previous closing price of $5.89. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 515778 shares were traded. CDLX stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.20 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.89.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CDLX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on September 08, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $13 from $14 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 03 when Temsamani Karim Saad sold 25,574 shares for $6.13 per share. The transaction valued at 156,666 led to the insider holds 24,426 shares of the business.

Lynton Nicholas Hollmeyer sold 9,906 shares of CDLX for $60,684 on Jul 03. The Chief Legal & Privacy Officer now owns 42,108 shares after completing the transaction at $6.13 per share. On Jun 23, another insider, Christiansen Andrew, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 649 shares for $5.68 each. As a result, the insider received 3,686 and left with 54,032 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CDLX now has a Market Capitalization of 205.48M and an Enterprise Value of 332.34M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.88. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.10 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CDLX has reached a high of $23.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.03, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.01.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CDLX traded 976.84K shares on average per day over the past three months and 607.38k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 33.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 32.24M. Insiders hold about 2.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.80% stake in the company. Shares short for CDLX as of Jun 14, 2023 were 3.65M with a Short Ratio of 3.65M, compared to 4.93M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.77% and a Short% of Float of 12.79%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.2 and a low estimate of -$0.43, while EPS last year was -$0.65. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.2, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.32 and -$0.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.61. EPS for the following year is -$0.53, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.19 and -$0.81.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $69.1M. It ranges from a high estimate of $70.87M to a low estimate of $66.34M. As of the current estimate, Cardlytics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $75.41M, an estimated decrease of -8.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $76.62M, an increase of 5.40% over than the figure of -$8.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $80.92M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $73M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CDLX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $316.77M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $299M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $304.33M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $298.54M, up 1.90% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $358.01M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $372.04M and the low estimate is $349.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.