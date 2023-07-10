Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (CHMI) Stock Closes down -0.91% on Friday Trading

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (NYSE: CHMI) closed the day trading at $4.36 down -0.91% from the previous closing price of $4.40. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 513245 shares were traded. CHMI stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.4800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.3600.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CHMI, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.08 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.54. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 8.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.76.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 20 when Lown Jeffrey B bought 6,000 shares for $4.79 per share. The transaction valued at 28,764 led to the insider holds 21,507 shares of the business.

Lown Jeffrey B bought 1,500 shares of CHMI for $7,693 on Sep 29. The President now owns 15,264 shares after completing the transaction at $5.13 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CHMI now has a Market Capitalization of 112.47M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.74. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -37.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CHMI has reached a high of $7.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.0138, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.6876.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CHMI traded about 388.03K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CHMI traded about 550.98k shares per day. A total of 24.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 20.86M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 17.00% stake in the company. Shares short for CHMI as of Jun 14, 2023 were 2.29M with a Short Ratio of 2.29M, compared to 2.25M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.88% and a Short% of Float of 8.92%.

Dividends & Splits

CHMI’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.60, up from 1.08 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 24.55%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 12.30%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 14.53.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.21 and a low estimate of $0.21, while EPS last year was $0.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.21, with high estimates of $0.21 and low estimates of $0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.85 and $0.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.85. EPS for the following year is $0.9, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.9 and $0.9.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $6.15M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.15M to a low estimate of $6.15M. As of the current estimate, Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation’s year-ago sales were $6M, an estimated increase of 2.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.12M, an increase of 15.90% over than the figure of $2.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.12M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.12M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CHMI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $24.07M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $24.07M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $24.07M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $52.03M, down -53.70% from the average estimate.