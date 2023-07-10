Community Bank System Inc. (CBU) Stock Price Peaks at $44.70 During Trading

The closing price of Community Bank System Inc. (NYSE: CBU) was $44.33 for the day, down -1.20% from the previous closing price of $44.87. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.54 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1069332 shares were traded. CBU stock price reached its highest trading level at $44.70 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $42.10.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CBU’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 20 when MacPherson Kerrie D. bought 1,000 shares for $55.42 per share. The transaction valued at 55,423 led to the insider holds 3,662 shares of the business.

STEELE SALLY A bought 2,000 shares of CBU for $106,923 on Mar 15. The Director now owns 4,585 shares after completing the transaction at $53.46 per share. On Mar 15, another insider, Parente John, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,000 shares for $53.20 each. As a result, the insider paid 106,400 and bolstered with 67,188 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CBU now has a Market Capitalization of 2.38B. As of this moment, Community’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.41, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.36. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.05. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CBU has reached a high of $72.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $44.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 48.91, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 56.81.

Shares Statistics:

CBU traded an average of 401.37K shares per day over the past three months and 418.92k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 53.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.08M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.30% stake in the company. Shares short for CBU as of Jun 14, 2023 were 2.77M with a Short Ratio of 2.77M, compared to 2.66M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.15% and a Short% of Float of 7.17%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.75, CBU has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.76. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.90%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.97%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.56. The current Payout Ratio is 50.08% for CBU, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 09, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 13, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 12, 2004 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.85 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.93 and a low estimate of $0.76, while EPS last year was $0.73. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.85, with high estimates of $0.96 and low estimates of $0.74.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.72 and $2.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.3. EPS for the following year is $3.32, with 8 analysts recommending between $4 and $2.75.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $179.27M to a low estimate of $171.87M. As of the current estimate, Community Bank System Inc.’s year-ago sales were $153.36M, an estimated increase of 15.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $177.26M, an increase of 0.90% less than the figure of $15.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $180.56M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $170.15M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CBU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $716M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $649.81M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $667.73M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $679.36M, down -1.70% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $721.02M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $743.5M and the low estimate is $690M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.