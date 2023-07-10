Comparison of current and last year’s EPS for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT)

The closing price of ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CHPT) was $8.67 for the day, up 0.12% from the previous closing price of $8.66. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 10916483 shares were traded. CHPT stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.92 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.61.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CHPT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.90 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on May 30, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $14 from $15.50 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 06 when Romano Pasquale sold 5,000 shares for $8.42 per share. The transaction valued at 42,104 led to the insider holds 4,148,054 shares of the business.

Romano Pasquale sold 5,000 shares of CHPT for $44,238 on Jul 05. The President and CEO now owns 4,148,054 shares after completing the transaction at $8.85 per share. On Jul 03, another insider, Hughes Michael D, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 58,000 shares for $8.86 each. As a result, the insider received 513,596 and left with 883,670 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CHPT now has a Market Capitalization of 3.06B and an Enterprise Value of 3.10B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.22. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.99 whereas that against EBITDA is -10.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CHPT has reached a high of $19.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.65, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.78.

Shares Statistics:

CHPT traded an average of 10.86M shares per day over the past three months and 11.14M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 353.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 327.96M. Insiders hold about 2.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 53.40% stake in the company. Shares short for CHPT as of Jun 14, 2023 were 59.36M with a Short Ratio of 59.36M, compared to 60.57M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16.80% and a Short% of Float of 18.25%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.12 and a low estimate of -$0.22, while EPS last year was -$0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.14 and -$0.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.47. EPS for the following year is -$0.15, with 9 analysts recommending between $0.05 and -$0.45.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 14 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $167M to a low estimate of $140M. As of the current estimate, ChargePoint Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $108.29M, an estimated increase of 42.30% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CHPT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $729M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $600M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $680.48M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $468.09M, up 45.40% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.06B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.46B and the low estimate is $919.38M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 56.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.