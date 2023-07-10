Compass Inc. (COMP) Shares Rise by 1.24% to Close at $3.27

As of close of business last night, Compass Inc.’s stock clocked out at $3.27, up 1.24% from its previous closing price of $3.23. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1859814 shares were traded. COMP stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.3500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.2000.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of COMP’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.56 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 07 when SVF Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd sold 15,000,000 shares for $3.69 per share. The transaction valued at 55,350,000 led to the insider holds 117,365,273 shares of the business.

Wilkie Danielle J. sold 1,116 shares of COMP for $2,980 on Dec 05. The President, Customer Success now owns 604 shares after completing the transaction at $2.67 per share. On Nov 07, another insider, Wilkie Danielle J., who serves as the President, Customer Success of the company, sold 6,464 shares for $2.15 each. As a result, the insider received 13,890 and left with 604 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, COMP now has a Market Capitalization of 1.50B and an Enterprise Value of 1.96B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.21. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.35 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, COMP has reached a high of $5.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.3456, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.0810.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that COMP traded 3.50M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3.4M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 450.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 397.11M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.10% stake in the company. Shares short for COMP as of Jun 14, 2023 were 16.49M with a Short Ratio of 16.49M, compared to 17.12M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.58% and a Short% of Float of 5.58%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.09, while EPS last year was -$0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.52 and -$0.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.61. EPS for the following year is -$0.26, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.15 and -$0.39.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $1.53B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.58B to a low estimate of $1.49B. As of the current estimate, Compass Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.02B, an estimated decrease of -24.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.36B, a decrease of -8.70% over than the figure of -$24.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.4B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.34B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for COMP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.15B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.95B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.04B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.02B, down -16.30% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.8B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.22B and the low estimate is $5.5B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.