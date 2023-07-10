Confluent Inc. (CFLT)’s valuation ratios: A closer look

The closing price of Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ: CFLT) was $33.78 for the day, up 0.06% from the previous closing price of $33.76. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2168965 shares were traded. CFLT stock price reached its highest trading level at $34.69 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $33.61.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CFLT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.30 and its Current Ratio is at 5.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.46 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.46.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 21 when Verbowski Chad sold 8,203 shares for $33.28 per share. The transaction valued at 272,996 led to the insider holds 444,067 shares of the business.

Liu Ying Christina sold 406 shares of CFLT for $13,512 on Jun 21. The Chief Accounting Officer now owns 135,518 shares after completing the transaction at $33.28 per share. On Jun 12, another insider, Chadwick Jonathan, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 16,625 shares for $36.40 each. As a result, the insider received 605,197 and left with 14,203 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CFLT now has a Market Capitalization of 10.00B and an Enterprise Value of 9.27B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 15.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 13.25. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 14.62 whereas that against EBITDA is -19.54.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CFLT has reached a high of $37.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.84, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.88.

Shares Statistics:

CFLT traded an average of 4.42M shares per day over the past three months and 3.73M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 291.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 151.39M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.40% stake in the company. Shares short for CFLT as of Jun 14, 2023 were 16.05M with a Short Ratio of 16.05M, compared to 17.74M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.42% and a Short% of Float of 8.66%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 24 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.07, while EPS last year was -$0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.09 and -$0.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.17. EPS for the following year is $0.15, with 24 analysts recommending between $0.2 and $0.02.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 22 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $186.61M to a low estimate of $180.99M. As of the current estimate, Confluent Inc.’s year-ago sales were $139.41M, an estimated increase of 30.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 22 analysts are estimating revenue of $193.68M, an increase of 33.70% over than the figure of $30.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $195.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $191.2M.

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CFLT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $765.01M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $760.76M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $763.15M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $585.94M, up 30.20% from the average estimate. Based on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $981.53M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.02B and the low estimate is $960.75M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 28.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.