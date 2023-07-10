Consensus estimate for PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. (MYPS)’s next quarter EPS at -$0.02

PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. (NASDAQ: MYPS) closed the day trading at $4.56 up 9.09% from the previous closing price of $4.18. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.3800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 911783 shares were traded. MYPS stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.5700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.2500.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MYPS, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.90 and its Current Ratio is at 4.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JP Morgan on May 18, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 12 when Agena Joel sold 40,000 shares for $4.49 per share. The transaction valued at 179,600 led to the insider holds 117,179 shares of the business.

Peterson Scott Edward sold 25,000 shares of MYPS for $113,125 on May 11. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 50,000 shares after completing the transaction at $4.53 per share. On Oct 21, another insider, Peterson Scott Edward, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 50,257 shares for $4.00 each. As a result, the insider received 201,028 and left with 75,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MYPS now has a Market Capitalization of 602.28M and an Enterprise Value of 489.87M. As of this moment, PLAYSTUDIOS’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 152.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 175.38. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.33. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.00. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.63 whereas that against EBITDA is 23.68.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MYPS is 0.46, which has changed by 1,428.57% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 1,412.71% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MYPS has reached a high of $4.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.5072, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.1256.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MYPS traded about 448.54K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MYPS traded about 619.08k shares per day. A total of 132.13M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 96.05M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 26.60% stake in the company. Shares short for MYPS as of Jun 14, 2023 were 1.33M with a Short Ratio of 1.33M, compared to 1.09M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.01% and a Short% of Float of 1.68%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.09, while EPS last year was $0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.02, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.02 and -$0.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.08. EPS for the following year is $0.03, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.03 and $0.01.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $76.74M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $80.12M to a low estimate of $73.9M. As of the current estimate, PLAYSTUDIOS Inc.’s year-ago sales were $68.35M, an estimated increase of 12.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $77.6M, an increase of 7.60% less than the figure of $12.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $80M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $73.68M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MYPS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $320.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $305M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $315.64M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $290.31M, up 8.70% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $333.17M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $346.1M and the low estimate is $317.81M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.