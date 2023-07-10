Consensus estimate for Unity Software Inc. (U)’s next quarter EPS at $0.11

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE: U) closed the day trading at $40.46 down -0.22% from the previous closing price of $40.55. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8991610 shares were traded. U stock price reached its highest trading level at $41.42 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $40.35.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of U, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.78 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.78.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 03 when Helgason David sold 12,500 shares for $43.45 per share. The transaction valued at 543,144 led to the insider holds 9,130,780 shares of the business.

Carpenter Carol W. sold 2,000 shares of U for $87,000 on Jul 03. The SVP & Chief Marketing Officer now owns 387,928 shares after completing the transaction at $43.50 per share. On Jun 27, another insider, Bar-Zeev Tomer, who serves as the President, Grow of the company, sold 187,500 shares for $41.41 each. As a result, the insider received 7,763,856 and left with 1,451,459 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, U now has a Market Capitalization of 15.32B and an Enterprise Value of 16.69B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.40. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 10.62 whereas that against EBITDA is -25.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, U has reached a high of $58.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 33.49, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.10.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, U traded about 12.30M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, U traded about 14.07M shares per day. A total of 375.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 323.20M. Insiders hold about 1.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 57.30% stake in the company. Shares short for U as of Jun 14, 2023 were 21.8M with a Short Ratio of 21.80M, compared to 21.99M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.76% and a Short% of Float of 6.22%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 15 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.12 and a low estimate of -$0.04, while EPS last year was -$0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.11, with high estimates of $0.18 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.66 and $0.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.39. EPS for the following year is $0.95, with 16 analysts recommending between $1.65 and $0.47.

Revenue Estimates

18 analysts predict $517.72M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $557M to a low estimate of $511M. As of the current estimate, Unity Software Inc.’s year-ago sales were $297.04M, an estimated increase of 74.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $550.1M, an increase of 70.40% less than the figure of $74.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $629M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $522.74M.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for U’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.42B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.08B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.15B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.39B, up 54.70% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.58B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.93B and the low estimate is $2.16B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.