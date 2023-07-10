Consensus estimates for Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR) stock’s next quarter

As of close of business last night, Danimer Scientific Inc.’s stock clocked out at $2.42, up 9.01% from its previous closing price of $2.22. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 864733 shares were traded. DNMR stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.4800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.2150.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of DNMR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.90 and its Current Ratio is at 7.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Piper Sandler on October 12, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $4.50.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 20 when Tuten Scott sold 10,000 shares for $2.74 per share. The transaction valued at 27,390 led to the insider holds 346,478 shares of the business.

Tuten Scott sold 10,000 shares of DNMR for $33,810 on May 17. The Chief Marketing Officer now owns 356,478 shares after completing the transaction at $3.38 per share. On Apr 17, another insider, Tuten Scott, who serves as the Chief Marketing Officer of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $4.26 each. As a result, the insider received 42,619 and left with 365,210 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DNMR now has a Market Capitalization of 246.69M and an Enterprise Value of 550.28M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.69. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 10.92 whereas that against EBITDA is -5.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DNMR has reached a high of $5.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.9258, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.6367.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that DNMR traded 1.06M shares on average per day over the past three months and 999.96k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 101.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 90.45M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 45.10% stake in the company. Shares short for DNMR as of Jun 14, 2023 were 14.69M with a Short Ratio of 14.69M, compared to 15.36M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.41% and a Short% of Float of 16.41%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, Danimer Scientific, Inc. analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.86, with high estimates of $0.00 and low estimates of $0.00.

