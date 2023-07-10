Consensus estimates for Hyperfine Inc. (HYPR) stock’s next quarter

As of close of business last night, Hyperfine Inc.’s stock clocked out at $2.11, down -3.43% from its previous closing price of $2.18. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0750 from its previous closing price. On the day, 878817 shares were traded. HYPR stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.2200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.0750.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of HYPR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 13.90 and its Current Ratio is at 14.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on August 11, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $2.40 from $8 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 16 when Siddiqui Khan sold 1,735 shares for $1.25 per share. The transaction valued at 2,169 led to the insider holds 78,710 shares of the business.

Gupta Alok sold 5,613 shares of HYPR for $7,802 on Feb 16. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 110,456 shares after completing the transaction at $1.39 per share. On Feb 16, another insider, Siddiqui Khan, who serves as the CMO and Chief Strategy Officer of the company, sold 4,635 shares for $1.39 each. As a result, the insider received 6,443 and left with 80,445 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HYPR now has a Market Capitalization of 149.97M and an Enterprise Value of 84.67M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 19.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.33. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 10.66 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HYPR has reached a high of $2.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.7349, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.2604.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that HYPR traded 286.74K shares on average per day over the past three months and 556.91k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 70.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.67M. Insiders hold about 2.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 31.80% stake in the company. Shares short for HYPR as of Jun 14, 2023 were 1.82M with a Short Ratio of 1.82M, compared to 2.16M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.56% and a Short% of Float of 3.43%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.16 and a low estimate of -$0.17, while EPS last year was -$0.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.16, with high estimates of -$0.16 and low estimates of -$0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.67 and -$0.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.68. EPS for the following year is -$0.67, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.67 and -$0.68.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $2.8M. It ranges from a high estimate of $3M to a low estimate of $2.6M. As of the current estimate, Hyperfine Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.53M, an estimated increase of 82.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.2M, an increase of 106.50% over than the figure of $82.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.2M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HYPR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.25M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.81M, up 79.80% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $18.25M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $18.8M and the low estimate is $17.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 49.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.