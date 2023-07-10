Considering Aurora Innovation Inc. (AUR) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

As of close of business last night, Aurora Innovation Inc.’s stock clocked out at $2.80, up 1.27% from its previous closing price of $2.77. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0350 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4511121 shares were traded. AUR stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.8400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.5300.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AUR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.50 and its Current Ratio is at 9.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Canaccord Genuity on June 07, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 06 when Anderson Sterling sold 200,000 shares for $2.86 per share. The transaction valued at 571,600 led to the insider holds 92,899 shares of the business.

Anderson Sterling sold 200,000 shares of AUR for $607,440 on Jul 05. The Director now owns 92,899 shares after completing the transaction at $3.04 per share. On Jul 03, another insider, Anderson Sterling, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 128,659 shares for $2.94 each. As a result, the insider received 377,781 and left with 92,899 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AUR now has a Market Capitalization of 3.31B and an Enterprise Value of 2.48B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 125.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.01. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 95.24 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AUR has reached a high of $3.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.8558, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.6830.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AUR traded 4.12M shares on average per day over the past three months and 10.79M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.17B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 331.73M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 40.60% stake in the company. Shares short for AUR as of Jun 14, 2023 were 14.62M with a Short Ratio of 14.62M, compared to 13.38M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.24% and a Short% of Float of 3.18%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.18 and a low estimate of -$0.18, while EPS last year was -$0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.18, with high estimates of -$0.18 and low estimates of -$0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.7 and -$0.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.7. EPS for the following year is -$0.67, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.6 and -$0.74.