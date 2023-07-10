Considering Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

As of close of business last night, Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s stock clocked out at $4.77, up 2.14% from its previous closing price of $4.67. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1202341 shares were traded. FATE stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.7950 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.6800.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of FATE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.00 and its Current Ratio is at 9.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 05 when Dulac Edward J III sold 5,182 shares for $4.83 per share. The transaction valued at 25,029 led to the insider holds 124,288 shares of the business.

Powl Brian T. sold 3,854 shares of FATE for $18,769 on Jul 05. The Chief Commercial Officer now owns 41,146 shares after completing the transaction at $4.87 per share. On Jun 14, another insider, Xu Yuan, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 3,460 shares for $5.58 each. As a result, the insider received 19,307 and left with 9,934 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FATE now has a Market Capitalization of 469.29M and an Enterprise Value of 168.01M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.98. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.23 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FATE has reached a high of $37.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.3180, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.6076.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that FATE traded 2.51M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.73M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 98.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 95.67M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 106.35% stake in the company. Shares short for FATE as of Jun 14, 2023 were 29.44M with a Short Ratio of 29.44M, compared to 29.13M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 29.92% and a Short% of Float of 38.38%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 21 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.59 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.34 and a low estimate of -$0.78, while EPS last year was -$0.79. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.55, with high estimates of -$0.31 and low estimates of -$0.7.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.23 and -$2.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.86. EPS for the following year is -$2, with 21 analysts recommending between -$1.2 and -$3.04.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 18 analysts expect revenue to total $5.53M. It ranges from a high estimate of $15.6M to a low estimate of $500k. As of the current estimate, Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $18.55M, an estimated decrease of -70.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $960k, a decrease of -93.60% less than the figure of -$70.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $500k.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FATE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $79.38M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $60.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $66.92M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $96.3M, down -30.50% from the average estimate.