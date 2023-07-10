Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) expected to report EPS of $0 for the current quarter

In the latest session, Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ: CRKN) closed at $0.12 up 1.72% from its previous closing price of $0.12. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0020 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1428090 shares were traded. CRKN stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1183 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1125.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Crown ElectroKinetics Corp.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.61 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CRKN now has a Market Capitalization of 7.51M and an Enterprise Value of 11.89M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 268.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.45. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 540.41 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRKN has reached a high of $1.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1521, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.2049.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CRKN has traded an average of 10.02M shares per day and 1.54M over the past ten days. A total of 50.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.69M. Insiders hold about 22.95% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 20.80% stake in the company. Shares short for CRKN as of Jun 14, 2023 were 1.82M with a Short Ratio of 1.82M, compared to 2.41M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.85% and a Short% of Float of 3.17%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.