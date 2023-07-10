Cryoport Inc. (CYRX) stock: EPS estimates from a range of analysts

The closing price of Cryoport Inc. (NASDAQ: CYRX) was $16.59 for the day, up 2.34% from the previous closing price of $16.21. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.38 from its previous closing price. On the day, 544219 shares were traded. CYRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.32.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CYRX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 13.90 and its Current Ratio is at 14.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.76 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.76.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 11 when BERMAN RICHARD J sold 7,203 shares for $21.51 per share. The transaction valued at 154,906 led to the insider holds 100,000 shares of the business.

SHELTON JERRELL sold 141,159 shares of CYRX for $3,053,509 on May 10. The President, CEO now owns 605,299 shares after completing the transaction at $21.63 per share. On May 10, another insider, STEFANOVICH ROBERT, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 19,918 shares for $21.94 each. As a result, the insider received 437,023 and left with 107,150 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CYRX now has a Market Capitalization of 755.60M and an Enterprise Value of 693.28M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.49. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.80 whereas that against EBITDA is 243.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CYRX has reached a high of $45.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.92, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.21.

Shares Statistics:

CYRX traded an average of 466.95K shares per day over the past three months and 699.02k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 48.36M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 44.61M. Insiders hold about 1.93% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.00% stake in the company. Shares short for CYRX as of Jun 14, 2023 were 4.79M with a Short Ratio of 4.79M, compared to 3.63M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.52% and a Short% of Float of 12.87%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.25, while EPS last year was -$0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.14, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.29 and -$0.86 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.59. EPS for the following year is -$0.44, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.16 and -$0.74.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 8 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $69M to a low estimate of $65.66M. As of the current estimate, Cryoport Inc.’s year-ago sales were $64.15M, an estimated increase of 5.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $70.83M, an increase of 1.30% less than the figure of $5.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $74.75M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $69.25M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CYRX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $282.26M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $270.01M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $274.85M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $237.28M, up 15.80% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $320.26M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $366.06M and the low estimate is $308.56M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.