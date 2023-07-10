Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) stock: next quarter consensus estimate of $0

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (AMEX: DXF) closed the day trading at $0.14 down -0.14% from the previous closing price of $0.14. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0002 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1007432 shares were traded. DXF stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1449 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1311.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of DXF, let’s look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DXF now has a Market Capitalization of 3.32M. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.95 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DXF has reached a high of $0.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1886, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.2019.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, DXF traded about 4.36M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, DXF traded about 1.47M shares per day. A total of 23.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 23.78M. Insiders hold about 49.39% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.09% stake in the company. Shares short for DXF as of Jun 14, 2023 were 148.96k with a Short Ratio of 0.15M, compared to 364.43k on May 14, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.