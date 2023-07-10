Edgio Inc. (EGIO)’s financial ratios: A comprehensive overview

After finishing at $0.64 in the prior trading day, Edgio Inc. (NASDAQ: EGIO) closed at $0.63, down -0.80%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0051 from its previous closing price. On the day, 716746 shares were traded. EGIO stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5901.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of EGIO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.60 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.57.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EGIO now has a Market Capitalization of 140.75M and an Enterprise Value of 223.24M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.59. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.66 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EGIO has reached a high of $3.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5656, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.3130.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.57M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.16M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 222.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 218.11M. Insiders hold about 4.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.90% stake in the company. Shares short for EGIO as of Jun 14, 2023 were 4.41M with a Short Ratio of 4.41M, compared to 3.8M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.98% and a Short% of Float of 3.19%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.11, while EPS last year was -$0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.12 and -$0.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.16. EPS for the following year is -$0.06, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.03 and -$0.09.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $102.77M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $105.89M to a low estimate of $98M. As of the current estimate, Edgio Inc.’s year-ago sales were $57.96M, an estimated increase of 77.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $106.09M, an increase of 42.80% less than the figure of $77.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $107.75M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $105M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EGIO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $450.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $429M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $442.29M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $338.6M, up 30.60% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $475.19M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $495.68M and the low estimate is $454.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.