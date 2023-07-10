Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (EOSE) Beta and Market Comparison: S&P500 vs EOSE

After finishing at $4.02 in the prior trading day, Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: EOSE) closed at $4.54, up 12.94%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.5200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7610667 shares were traded. EOSE stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.6100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.0200.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of EOSE by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, B. Riley Securities on June 30, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $4 from $3 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 10 when Stidolph Russell Monoki bought 79,850 shares for $1.24 per share. The transaction valued at 99,166 led to the insider holds 160,310 shares of the business.

Mastrangelo Joe bought 65,000 shares of EOSE for $74,744 on Nov 10. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 403,727 shares after completing the transaction at $1.15 per share. On Nov 10, another insider, Bornstein Jeffrey S, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 20,000 shares for $1.30 each. As a result, the insider paid 25,936 and bolstered with 20,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EOSE now has a Market Capitalization of 577.39M and an Enterprise Value of 776.02M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 21.76. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 33.08 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EOSE has reached a high of $5.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.7590, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.9265.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 6.97M shares per day over the past 3-months and 11.31M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 86.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 76.51M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 33.70% stake in the company. Shares short for EOSE as of Jun 14, 2023 were 21.17M with a Short Ratio of 21.17M, compared to 13.72M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16.64% and a Short% of Float of 17.48%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.39 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.27 and a low estimate of -$0.49, while EPS last year was -$1.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.34, with high estimates of -$0.29 and low estimates of -$0.44.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.65 and -$2.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.82. EPS for the following year is -$0.75, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.38 and -$1.16.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $2.74M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.9M to a low estimate of $500k. As of the current estimate, Eos Energy Enterprises Inc.’s year-ago sales were $5.89M, an estimated decrease of -53.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $8.21M, a decrease of -38.30% over than the figure of -$53.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $12.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.99M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EOSE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $49.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $32.33M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $42.69M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $17.92M, up 138.20% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $247.82M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $301M and the low estimate is $207.23M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 480.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.