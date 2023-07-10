Erasca Inc. (ERAS) Stock Price Peaks at $2.7650 During Trading

The closing price of Erasca Inc. (NASDAQ: ERAS) was $2.74 for the day, up 2.24% from the previous closing price of $2.68. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 503545 shares were traded. ERAS stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.7650 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.6600.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ERAS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 15.60 and its Current Ratio is at 15.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Mizuho on March 30, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $9.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 08 when Lim Jonathan E bought 100,000 shares for $2.75 per share. The transaction valued at 275,000 led to the insider holds 18,396,216 shares of the business.

Casdin Alexander W. bought 20,000 shares of ERAS for $55,230 on Apr 10. The Director now owns 463,974 shares after completing the transaction at $2.76 per share. On Mar 28, another insider, Lim Jonathan E, who serves as the Chairman & CEO of the company, bought 100,000 shares for $2.84 each. As a result, the insider paid 284,000 and bolstered with 18,296,216 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ERAS now has a Market Capitalization of 413.07M and an Enterprise Value of 81.39M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ERAS has reached a high of $10.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.8248, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.5479.

Shares Statistics:

ERAS traded an average of 722.38K shares per day over the past three months and 815.06k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 149.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 100.19M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ERAS as of Jun 14, 2023 were 9.76M with a Short Ratio of 9.76M, compared to 10.34M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.47% and a Short% of Float of 9.05%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.23 and a low estimate of -$0.25, while EPS last year was -$0.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.25, with high estimates of -$0.23 and low estimates of -$0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.92 and -$1.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.09. EPS for the following year is -$1.14, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.74 and -$2.11.