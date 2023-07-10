Examining AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (AGRI)’s cash flow and debt position

In the latest session, AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI) closed at $0.19 down -4.57% from its previous closing price of $0.19. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0080 from its previous closing price. On the day, 830073 shares were traded. AGRI stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1960 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1810.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.52 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AGRI now has a Market Capitalization of 3.44M and an Enterprise Value of 6.51M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AGRI has reached a high of $2.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3775, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9233.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AGRI has traded an average of 767.18K shares per day and 1.03M over the past ten days. A total of 23.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 12.75M. Insiders hold about 31.81% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.20% stake in the company. Shares short for AGRI as of Jun 14, 2023 were 304.6k with a Short Ratio of 0.30M, compared to 107.67k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.64% and a Short% of Float of 1.82%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.11 and $0.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.11. EPS for the following year is $0.25, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.25 and $0.25.