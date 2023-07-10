Examining Federated Hermes Inc. (FHI)’s cash flow and debt position

In the latest session, Federated Hermes Inc. (NYSE: FHI) closed at $33.81 down -2.34% from its previous closing price of $34.62. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.81 from its previous closing price. On the day, 824143 shares were traded. FHI stock price reached its highest trading level at $34.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $33.76.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Federated Hermes Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.00 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.31 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.31.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on April 11, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $47 from $35 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 03 when Nusseibeh Saker Anwar sold 43,135 shares for $36.10 per share. The transaction valued at 1,557,277 led to the insider holds 193,434 shares of the business.

Uhlman Paul A sold 1,004 shares of FHI for $38,697 on Jun 16. The Vice President now owns 368,074 shares after completing the transaction at $38.54 per share. On May 26, another insider, DONAHUE J CHRISTOPHER, who serves as the Chairman, President & CEO of the company, sold 52,963 shares for $35.98 each. As a result, the insider received 1,905,836 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FHI now has a Market Capitalization of 3.03B and an Enterprise Value of 2.98B. As of this moment, Federated’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.85, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.03. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.66. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.59. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.98 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FHI has reached a high of $45.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 37.24, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 37.41.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, FHI has traded an average of 1.21M shares per day and 2.46M over the past ten days. A total of 84.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 84.83M. Insiders hold about 3.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.90% stake in the company. Shares short for FHI as of Jun 14, 2023 were 2.55M with a Short Ratio of 2.55M, compared to 1.99M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.85% and a Short% of Float of 3.01%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for FHI is 1.12, from 1.08 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.12%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.31%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.60. The current Payout Ratio is 42.98% for FHI, which recently paid a dividend on May 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 04, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 17, 2000 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

