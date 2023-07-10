Examining Flywire Corporation (FLYW)’s cash flow and debt position

In the latest session, Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ: FLYW) closed at $28.82 up 1.05% from its previous closing price of $28.52. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 993118 shares were traded. FLYW stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.20 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.35.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Flywire Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.40 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on June 23, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $38.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 05 when Orgel Rob sold 19,065 shares for $29.67 per share. The transaction valued at 565,684 led to the insider holds 267,875 shares of the business.

Massaro Michael sold 11,457 shares of FLYW for $342,914 on Jul 05. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 1,093,909 shares after completing the transaction at $29.93 per share. On Jul 03, another insider, Massaro Michael, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 11,457 shares for $30.92 each. As a result, the insider received 354,303 and left with 1,105,366 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FLYW now has a Market Capitalization of 3.19B and an Enterprise Value of 2.87B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.46. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.98 whereas that against EBITDA is -172.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FLYW has reached a high of $32.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 30.30, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.88.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, FLYW has traded an average of 1.19M shares per day and 1.56M over the past ten days. A total of 109.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 101.98M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.30% stake in the company. Shares short for FLYW as of Jun 14, 2023 were 2.45M with a Short Ratio of 2.45M, compared to 2.58M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.21% and a Short% of Float of 2.58%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.13 and a low estimate of -$0.16, while EPS last year was -$0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.11, with high estimates of $0.15 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.09 and -$0.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.13. EPS for the following year is -$0.01, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.07 and -$0.18.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $75.13M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $79.4M to a low estimate of $72.06M. As of the current estimate, Flywire Corporation’s year-ago sales were $56.54M, an estimated increase of 32.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $120.78M, an increase of 31.80% less than the figure of $32.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $125.32M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $115.7M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FLYW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $392.05M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $364.69M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $376.42M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $289.38M, up 30.10% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $478.74M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $509.01M and the low estimate is $456M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 27.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.