Examining Nkarta Inc. (NKTX)’s cash flow and debt position

In the latest session, Nkarta Inc. (NASDAQ: NKTX) closed at $2.05 up 4.33% from its previous closing price of $1.97. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0850 from its previous closing price. On the day, 815826 shares were traded. NKTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.0700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.9599.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Nkarta Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 12.80 and its Current Ratio is at 12.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 20 when HASTINGS PAUL J sold 1,704 shares for $4.85 per share. The transaction valued at 8,264 led to the insider holds 313,402 shares of the business.

Hager Alicia J. sold 701 shares of NKTX for $3,400 on Jun 20. The Chief Legal Officer now owns 56,496 shares after completing the transaction at $4.85 per share. On Jun 20, another insider, Mahmood Nadir, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 526 shares for $4.85 each. As a result, the insider received 2,551 and left with 85,776 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NKTX now has a Market Capitalization of 100.32M and an Enterprise Value of -131.73M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NKTX has reached a high of $18.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.2914, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.6192.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NKTX has traded an average of 407.23K shares per day and 1.03M over the past ten days. A total of 48.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.32M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.80% stake in the company. Shares short for NKTX as of Jun 14, 2023 were 3.59M with a Short Ratio of 3.59M, compared to 3.9M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.34% and a Short% of Float of 10.47%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.68 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.65 and a low estimate of -$0.72, while EPS last year was -$0.61. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.69, with high estimates of -$0.56 and low estimates of -$0.79.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.4 and -$2.96 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.75. EPS for the following year is -$2.99, with 9 analysts recommending between -$2.19 and -$3.7.