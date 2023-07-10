First Foundation Inc. (FFWM) stock: EPS estimates for the current quarter

As of close of business last night, First Foundation Inc.’s stock clocked out at $3.87, down -2.52% from its previous closing price of $3.97. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1230543 shares were traded. FFWM stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.0808 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.8500.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of FFWM’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.16 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.67. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on February 03, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $16 from $17.50 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 11 when Lake David G. bought 2,000 shares for $3.99 per share. The transaction valued at 7,980 led to the insider holds 137,801 shares of the business.

Lake David G. bought 2,000 shares of FFWM for $8,380 on May 09. The Director now owns 135,801 shares after completing the transaction at $4.19 per share. On May 08, another insider, PAGLIARINI ELIZABETH A., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 5,610 shares for $4.35 each. As a result, the insider paid 24,403 and bolstered with 18,205 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FFWM now has a Market Capitalization of 218.36M. As of this moment, First’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.48, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.76. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.35. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.19.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FFWM has reached a high of $22.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.5556, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.5510.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that FFWM traded 1.12M shares on average per day over the past three months and 956.06k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 56.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 50.60M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.80% stake in the company. Shares short for FFWM as of Jun 14, 2023 were 5.31M with a Short Ratio of 5.31M, compared to 3.42M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.42% and a Short% of Float of 10.26%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.44, FFWM has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.08. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 11.08%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.07%. The current Payout Ratio is 28.20% for FFWM, which recently paid a dividend on May 18, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 04, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 18, 2017 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.07 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.59. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.07, with high estimates of $0.12 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.49 and $0.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.36. EPS for the following year is $1.03, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.52 and $0.6.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $61.1M. It ranges from a high estimate of $66.3M to a low estimate of $54.19M. As of the current estimate, First Foundation Inc.’s year-ago sales were $95.2M, an estimated decrease of -35.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $62.73M, a decrease of -36.00% less than the figure of -$35.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $71.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $50.89M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FFWM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $283.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $221.22M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $258.9M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $366.92M, down -29.40% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $308.87M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $377.46M and the low estimate is $234.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.